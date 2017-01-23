Two Westfield firefighters taken to hospital after garage fire

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a garage fire broke out at 124 Cabot Rd. in Westfield early Monday morning.

According to Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Hart, both of the firefighters were taken to Baystate Noble Hospital and are expected to be okay.

Deputy Chief Hart tells Western Mass News two people were displaced as a result of the fire, and both have a place to stay.

He says the fire started in a wood stove boiler outside of the house just before 1:30 a.m., before it spread to the back of the garage and the attic above the garage.

However, firefighters were able to prevent the fire, which caused $60,000 in damage, from spreading to the house.

