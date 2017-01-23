Storm moves out but slippery spots and black ice left over for morning commute

The storm system is moving away. Precipitation has come to an end but watch out for black ice and slippery spots here and there. Temperatures are right around freezing across the area. Be sure to take it slow and allow for extra time this morning.

We can expect a big improvement today with a return to some sunshine. It will be rather mild this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the middle 40s. There will still be a bit of breeze however. A weak front will come into the area late tonight into tomorrow morning with clouds and a few rain showers. Behind this front, northwest winds will kick up, ushering in cooler air for the end of the week but not before getting back into the 40s tomorrow. Colder, more seasonable air will continue to drain in over the weekend and into next week as well. At this point, although it will be colder it is looking mainly dry. There are no big storms indicated.

