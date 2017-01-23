Massachusetts gas prices on the way down again

BOSTON (AP) - After several weeks of rising prices, the cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has now fallen for two consecutive weeks.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular dropped 2 cents in the past week to an average of $2.23 per gallon. Prices have now dropped 6 cents in two weeks.

The current price is 8 cents per gallon lower than the national average but 39 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.10 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.