Schools, town prepare for more winter weather

The approaching winter weather means some schools have already announced cancellations.

It will impact mainly the evening commute and into the morning commute.

Some schools in western Massachusetts are taking early precautions to stay safe during the storm.

After a couple of not-so-seasonal January weeks, some people across western Massachusetts are ready to say goodbye to grass and hello to piles of snow.



"It's been very warm the last few years, so hopefully, we get some, but I don't mind the warm weather either, so it's kind of 50/50 either way," said Kalia Furnari of Huntington.



Some towns, like Blandford and Huntington, saw flurries throughout the day Monday, but precipitation levels are expected to pick up later on.



Gateway Regional High School cancelled all afternoon and evening activities in preparation for a heavy snowfall and strong winds.



"As of this morning, when you have to make the decision early on, by about 8 o'clock when you need to get the cancellations out, the weather forecast was for some snow and sleet starting mid-afternoon, so rather than endangering any students, we thought we would just cancel after school and evening activities," said David Hopson, superintendent of the Gateway Regional School District.



Our Western Mass News First Warning meteorologists predict winds will reach gusts over 35 miles per hour in Huntington where Gateway is located.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Hampden and Berkshire Counties, where some hilltowns could see wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour.



"Make sure we got some wood for the fireplace and hunker down and wait till it ends," said Jerry Noble of Montgomery.

The storm might end until some time Tuesday morning, as some areas will see increased snow and rainfall overnight.

