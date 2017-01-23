Chicopee home invasion suspect held without bail

Scary moments in Chicopee after an armed home invasion Friday. The suspect, a Hartford man, was in court today.

Police say he told the homeowner that he was a police officer.

According to the victim, the suspect knocked on the door of the home in Chicopee and showed a badge claiming to be an officer. He then forced his way into the home.

25-year-old, Dequan Muhammed is charged with Home Invasion While Armed with a Firearm among other things after police say he forced his way into a Montgomery Street home Friday night.

They say he showed a badge and hit the homeowner in the head with a gun discharging a bullet and then ran off. Fortunately, no one was hit by that bullet.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News if someone comes knocking on your door with a badge..."Make sure you verify. If there is a badge there absolutely has to be an ID that goes with it."

Wilk says that no badge comes without an id. Usually an officer will have a police cruiser with them as well.

"If you do have a question you can always get on the phone and ask if there are officers at your house," he explained.

The police department will be able to confirm if an officer is at your door or not.

This incident is still under investigation at this time but usually these types of attacks are not random.

"A lot of times these types of incidences are not random. In some way the victim knows the suspect," added Wilk.

Muhammed was found by police in woods nearby. He is being held without bail. He will be back in court on Friday to appoint a public defender.

Police are still working to identify a second suspect.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.