Investigation continues into deadly Springfield crash

New details have emerged in the crash that killed four people on Union Street in Springfield last week.

The investigation goes on as the sole survivor fights for his life.

It's been almost a week since the crash that killed four Springfield residents happened on Union Street and even now, we are finding out more about what happened in the minutes leading up to the crash.

Last Tuesday night, Mass. State Police came across the Jeep Cherokee in the vicinity of the old Ring Nursing Home.

It was idling where police were patrolling and they stopped to check it out.

With the blue emergency lights on, State Police approached the vehicle with flashlights and that's when the vehicle took off down Union Street.

"The driver of the car is in critical condition at Baystate, so there is no improvement there. We are going forward like we are going to prosecute a case anyway," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

The district attorney's office says that the remaining occupant in the car, who is believed to be the driver, has not been charged with anything due to his current medical condition.

"We're cooperating with the families, we are letting them know what's happening every step of the way," Delaney added.

The four families who lost their loved ones are grieving and the Springfield Police are trying to keep them in the loop as much as they can with the investigation into the accident that cut four lives short.

"They are victims, the family that loses a young adult in an accident so senseless," Delaney said.

The district attorney's office said that there was no pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed. The crash site was only one third of a mile away from where the vehicle encountered State Police.

"They are preparing to bury their loved one. We get it, cops are human. I have kids that age, so we want to make sure that everything is done correctly," Delaney noted.

The investigation is expected to wrap up in about a week. Delaney said that this is a long process to gather all the evidence they need to be sure exactly what happened.

