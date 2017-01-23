Local Patriots fans scoop up AFC Championship gear

For the seventh time in the last 16 years, the New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl.

However, it's certainly not getting old for Pats fans, who said Monday that this year's run means a little bit more.

An off-season of turmoil and conflict gave way to a season that some fans deem a "revenge tour."

Their star quarterback, Tom Brady, led the charge to the league's best record and another Super Bowl appearance - all after he was suspended for four games for his role in "Deflategate."

That's precisely why fans said that a win on Super Bowl Sunday would mean a little bit more this time around..

Patriots fans rushed to on Monday in hopes of getting their hands on some AFC Championship merchandise.

Sunday's convincing victory paved the way for a chance at another title for Brady and the Patriots.

"It's been great. I remember when I was younger, they didn't win too much and it's been great," said Jeffrey Hervieux.

Sunday's win also means a chance at some new gear for lifelong fans.

"Every time they win, yes sir...usually get something for grandchildren in Minnesota," said Armand Rea.

At Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield, t-shirts, pennants, jerseys, and signs lined the tables, but the most sought after gear hadn't made its way to the shelves just yet, but it did make an appearance on Brady's Instagram - the white AFC Championship hats.

It's a tradition for some fans after a big win and in Springfield, one local business hoping another Patriots tradition will continue.

"[Gov, Charlie Baker] had popped in here and wanted said that he had a craving for one that they were so good, so that started the tradition," said Dino Facente, owner of Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield.

Koffee Kup has been Baker's bakery of choice and Facente is waiting to hear whether his Boston Cream cupcakes will be the governor's choice for a friendly bet with Georgia's governor on the Patriots-Falcons match-up.

"I think it just shows that he cares about this part of the state and gets us involved," Facente said.

Judging by his record, wagering his cupcakes might be a good idea.

"So since then, as of yesterday, I think we're 7-0 now with the cupcake," Facente added.

The one message echoed by most every Patriots fan is that this year is not like the others.

"I think he was out for revenge and I think he's gonna win it." said Alex Tuttle.

If you are looking to grab those AFC Championship hats, Dick's in West Springfield said they'll be available Tuesday morning when the store opens at 9 a.m., but quantities are limited.

The big game is less than two weeks away. You can watch it all only on FOX 6.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.