Nazi flag waver confronted in Northampton

A man waving a Nazi flag and wearing a mask to hide his identity was confronted by local college students on Saturday, the same day the Women's March was taking place.

The incident was videotape by a student and posted on Facebook, drawing an overwhelming response.

As the man stood with his Nazi flag, people shouted, "You're a Nazi, a terrible human being, you stand for everything everyone hates."

Maximilian Beauchene, the Hampshire College student who took the video, told Western Mass News why he recorded the event.

"I decided to record the incident because I believe that people who live in this community have the right to know when individuals decide to speak out or protest on behalf of hateful ideologies," Beauchene said.

People in Western Massachusetts, like Phillip Sena of Northampton, found the man's action in waving the Nazi flag offensive.

"Having individuals such as this one in our community is not good for anybody and maybe we need to start doing some work to heal some of the social wounds that are making these ideas prevalent," Sena added.

People were called to make sure things didn't get out of control.

"The whole day was peaceful and there was no violence," said Captain John Cartledge of the Northampton Police Department.

The man left as the Women's March began.

