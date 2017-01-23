Springfield officials to consider possible moratorium on recreational marijuana sales

There have been many questions since recreational marijuana became legal in November of last year in the state.

Police departments and city leaders continue to try and figure out how the use of recreational marijuana will affect daily life.

On Monday night, the Springfield city council will review the impacts that this new law will have on the city.

The council will meet to consider a moratorium on the sale of recreational marijuana for up to a year.

This will allow the city adequate time to draft local regulations.

The proposed moratorium, or postponement, would not affect the legal possession of recreational marijuana or block home growing of cannabis.

Recreational marijuana became legal in November, but the state - as well as the city council - needs more time to consider new regulations and provide an opportunity to look at more potential impacts businesses would have on the community.

The proposal says that the moratorium would be in effect until December 31, 2017 or until regulations are adopted, whichever comes first.

The state has also delayed the start of retail sales, which has caused some backlash.

Tonight's meeting will start at 7 p.m. and feedback from the public is welcomed.

