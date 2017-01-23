Alleged drunk driver on I-91 in Hatfield arrested for going the wrong way

An alleged drunk driver was arrested late Sunday night by State Police for traveling the wrong-way on I-91 after authorities received numerous cell phone calls.

Jonathan Soto, 26, from Florence was taken into custody on three charges including OUI Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Traveling on the Wrong Side of a Highway.

Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News that he was coming from Greenfield and was in the left lane on I-91 North driving southbound.

"There were several people who swerved to avoid him," explained Sullivan.

Once police were notified of the situation, troopers from both the Northampton and Shelburne State Police barracks were sent to the scene to catch up with him.

"One of the troopers was able to get his attention...He stopped, and the trooper got out and ran across the median," Sullivan said.

This was on I-91 in Hatfield. A witness we spoke to said they saw him get arrested around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Soto was taken into custody and held at Hampshire County Jail in Northampton until his arraignment expected to occur on Monday.

