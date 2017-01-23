Three injured in car crash on Cherry Street in Holyoke

Holyoke police have blocked travel through Cherry Street following a three car crash that occurred around 8:15 p.m.

Three people had to be transported to the hospital, and a traffic light was knocked down.

Lt. Cruz said that the road would be closed until further notice.

He also attributed the crash to icy roads.

