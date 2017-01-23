Speed limit reduced on Mass. Pike due to weather conditions

The inclement weather conditions have forced state officials to reduce the speed limit on a major roadway.

MassDOT has reduced the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on I-90 from the New York border to Interchange 11, the Millbury, Worcester area.

There is also a "no tandems" in place. This was at about Noon Sunday.

If you do have to head out, you are urged to allow for extra time and leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows to get by.

