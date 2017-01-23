Businesses impacted in western Mass. as a result of bad weather conditions

The salt and sand trucks were ready to go in Northampton, leaving from the DPW on Route 9, ready for what could be a long night ahead.

The blue lights along the roads let people know a snow emergency is in place, meaning there’s a parking ban with no overnight parking.

What is normally a bustling downtown Northampton seemed quiet as people were inside and avoiding the storm.

Over at Paradise Pizza, they told us that they’re a lot slower tonight than a usual Monday, which doesn't help the bartenders and servers.

"People don't stay downtown on days like this for the most part. It's been pretty tough the last few days, but we have had some people in because of the game."

Their tables are usually filled with people coming home from work or out for a bite to eat, but it’s a different story when the weather is just nasty.

"Sometimes we close a little early. We try to stay open as late as possible. We do get a lot of latecomers, because it is a pizza place."

Hampshire County is expecting to see slick roads and potentially some snowfall in the higher elevations, keeping people inside and out of the elements.

