Funeral dates set for Springfield Union St. victiims

Funeral arrangements are now complete for the four young Union St. accident victims.
Services for each will take place on the following:
Adrianna Hernandez
Centro Cristiano Jacion de Jesus – 124 Sumner Ave. Springfield
Wake: Thursday, January 26 - 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Funeral: Friday, January 27 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Katrina Jones
Sampson Chapel of the Acres – 21 Tinkham Road Springfield
Wake and Funeral: Saturday, January 28 - 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage
The Christian Cathedral – 205 Eastern Ave. Springfield
Wake: Tuesday, January 31 – 9:30 a.m.
Funeral: Tuesday, January 31 – 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.