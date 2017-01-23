Funeral dates set for Springfield Union St. victiims - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Funeral dates set for Springfield Union St. victiims

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Funeral arrangements are now complete for the four young Union St. accident victims.

Services for each will take place on the following:

Adrianna Hernandez

Centro Cristiano Jacion de Jesus – 124 Sumner Ave. Springfield

Wake: Thursday, January 26 - 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Funeral: Friday, January 27 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Katrina Jones

Sampson Chapel of the Acres – 21 Tinkham Road Springfield

Wake and Funeral: Saturday, January 28 - 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage

The Christian Cathedral – 205 Eastern Ave. Springfield

Wake: Tuesday, January 31 – 9:30 a.m.

Funeral: Tuesday, January 31 – 11:30 a.m.

