Springfield City Council approves six month marijuana moratorium

Springfield City Council approves six month marijuana moratorium

SPRINGFIELD, MA

The Springfield City Council approved a six month moratorium on the retail sale of recreational marijuana tonight. 

It will give the city more time to come up with a draft of local regulations.

The moratorium will not affect the legal possession of recreational marijuana or block home growing of cannabis.

Recreational marijuana became legal in December, but the state, as well as the city, needs more time to consider new regulations and look at the potential impact.

The moratorium again will run for six months, or until regulations are adopted.

