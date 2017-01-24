1 hospitalized, 10 displaced after Springfield house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning as a nor'easter moved across the state.

Flames engulfed the third story of a home on Clantoy Street around 2:00 a.m., according to fire officials.

Springfield firefighters said the home was destroyed as the third floor burned off and collapsed into the second floor.

The American Red Cross is assisting 10 residents displaced by the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to fire officials, a neighboring home suffered $5,000 in siding damage from heat exposure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cold temperatures and freezing rain posed problems for firefighters as they worked to contain the blaze.

