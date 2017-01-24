Downed tree knocks out power in Ware

The Ware Police Department was urging drivers to avoid Upper Church Street and Gilbertville Road on Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

A large tree brought down wires around 5:00 a.m., according to police.

According to the National Grid, nearly 3,000 people were without power as of 5:30 a.m.

No word on when power is expected to be restored.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.