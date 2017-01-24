Downed tree knocks out power in Ware - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Downed tree knocks out power in Ware

The Ware Police Department was urging drivers to avoid Upper Church Street and Gilbertville Road on Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

A large tree brought down wires around 5:00 a.m., according to police.

According to the National Grid, nearly 3,000 people were without power as of 5:30 a.m.

No word on when power is expected to be restored.

