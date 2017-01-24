Dog reported missing following Ludlow crash located

A dog that went missing following an accident in Ludlow has been found.

Ludlow Police said that Buddy, a three year old beagle, went missing after that crash that occurred along Chapin Street early Tuesday morning.

Investigators took to Facebook and asked for the public's help in locating Buddy.

On Tuesday afternoon, police reported that Buddy has been found and they thanked everyone for their help.

