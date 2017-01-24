3 people suffer serious injuries following crash on Mass Pike in Ludlow

Three people suffered serious injuries following a two car crash on the Mass Pike in Ludlow late Tuesday morning. One of the vehicles ended up on an embankment with two people trapped inside.

The left lane on the westbound side of the Pike was shut down for about an hour-and-a-half while emergency crews worked the scene.

The trapped occupants were traveling in a 2004 Honda Accord. This was at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday 2 miles prior to interchange 7.

"...A 54-year-old Springfield woman was traveling on Route 90 westbound in a 2013 Nissan van when she attempted to change lanes," explained State Police, "The driver of (the) 2004 Honda Accord, which was traveling in the adjoining lane, maneuvered to avoid a collision."

But the driver of the Honda lost control of the vehicle and it ended up colliding with the Nissan before crashing into a tree in the median.

Two of the three people inside the Honda became trapped in the vehicle after it crashed. One was the driver, the other a 22-year-old man from Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Ludlow Firefighters were on scene to help State Police with rescuing the pair. By 11:15 a.m. both had been successfully extricated from the vehicle and were transported to Baystate with "serious injuries."

"Another passenger in the Honda, another adult female, was also transported to BMC for treatment of serious injuries," noted State Police.

The 54-year-old Springfield woman in the Nissan was unhurt.

By noon State Police were able to re-open the left lane of travel which had caused a traffic back-up.

At this time the crash remains under investigation by State Police.

