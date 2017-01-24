Pittsfield Police continue to look for missing teen who may be in VT

A teenager from Pittsfield remains missing and police are once again asking for the public's help in finding her.

Stacia Sweet was first reported missing back in October of last year.

She's 16-years-old, 5'6" tall, and weighs140 lbs.

She was last seen wearing LSW blue pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

In October, police believed she may have been in the North Adams area. Now they're saying she could be in Vermont.

"She may have traveled to the Bennington, Vermont area," explained the Pittsfield Police Department on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

They added, "We are still looking to locate Stacia, and any help from the public would be appreciated."

No further details were immediately available.

If you've seen her, or know where she may be, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department as soon as possible at 413-448-9705.

