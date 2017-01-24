Nearly 9,000 children's electric scooters recalled

Thousands of children's electric scooters that were sold across the country are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that about 8,900 Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters are being recalled because the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, which could pose a fall hazard.

The scooters, which are blue and have two wheels in the front and one in the rear, were sold at Target stores nationwide for about $100 between October 2016 and November 2016.

The recalled product has manufacture date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016 on a label that is located under the platform.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Those with recalled scooters are urged to take the product away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a refund.

More information can be found online or by calling Pulse Performance Products at (844) 287-8711 between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

