Air Force Thunderbirds visit Barnes ahead of this year's air show

Barnes Air National Guard Base is getting ready for the upcoming air show.

As part of those preparations, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were in Westfield on Tuesday to take a look at the area.

This year's air show will be held in August and will feature the Thunderbirds, so they wanted to come and check things out for themselves.

"Hopefully we get good weather, and we can do all sorts of maneuvers, loops rolls, opposing passes. We'll have an amazing ground demonstration with our maintainers, so we'll do the whole gamut for you guys that afternoon, for both Saturday and Sunday," said Capt. Erik Gonsalves with the U.S. Air Force air demonstration squad.

The air show will be held at the base on August 12 and 13.

