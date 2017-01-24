Deerfield Police arrest driver who allegedly said he was "contemplating a robbery"

Early Tuesday morning a Deerfield Police officer was flagged down by a driver who needed help with a gas can, but the driver ended up in a pair of handcuffs instead.

Officer Hersom was on South Main St. at 5:45 a.m. when he came across the driver. After speaking with him, Officer Hersom went to the police station to grab a gas can.

When he got back to the scene he began to talk with the driver.

"Throughout the course of conversation it was determined the male party had a suspended drivers license, and after trying a few friends no one could come get the car off the public way," explained Deerfield Police on their Facebook page Tuesday.

So Officer Hersom called for a tow of the vehicle and asked the male driver if he had anything of value or any weapons he should be made aware of.

"The person stated he had a BB Hand Gun and knife. Further investigation found the note and the mask it appeared now that criminal activity was afoot," Deerfield Police said.

So the driver was placed under arrest.

"Officer Sokoloski interviewed the suspect at the station and he admitted that he was contemplating a robbery at local businesses to support his heroin habits," added Deerfield Police.

At this time Police have not released his identity.

The driver was expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges including having a Suspended Drivers License, Misleading an Investigation, and Possession of Burglary Tools and Instruments.

