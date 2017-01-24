Springfield residents find many unplowed roads

Clean-up is still underway across western Massachusetts as homeowners shovel themselves out.

However, some people in Springfield were in for a rude awakening Tuesday morning.

Many Springfield residents woke up toady to messy roads.

The Springfield Department of Public Works made the decision today to avoid plowing as much as they could, focusing more on sanding and salting instead.

"The snow and ice that we got, it's really treatable," said Chris Cignoli, director of Springfield's DPW.

Ray Plante from Springfield added, "I went to Ludlow to pickup my granddaughter and Ludlow and Chicopee streets are down to the pavement. They've been plowed very well, but here in Springfield, not very well at all."

The DPW is expecting residents to call with complaints.

An official told us that the DPW expects the snow and slush to be gone in a couple of days because they expect increased temperatures and forecasted rain to melt it away.

"To go into a full plowing operation for something this small is, you'd be spending $250,000-$300,000 for something that's gonna be gone in a day," Cignoli explained.

However, some Springfield residents don't think this is so small.

"They've been really bad, really slippery, dangerous, very dangerous," said Edith Burgos of Springfield.

The road conditions led to scares on the road for some.

The Springfield DPW is plowing only main roads and hilly areas, along with a few residential streets.

"I think they were not prepared, but there's really no excuse for that since Chicopee and Ludlow both were," Plante said.

However, a Springfield Department of Public Works official told us that the department was prepared for the storm. They just didn't think this slush warranted plowing.

