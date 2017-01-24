Some area residents find mailboxes damaged by plows

As many spent their day shoveling and snowblowing, others were cleaning up a mess left behind by plows.

In Agawam, residents posted on social media that several mailboxes were knocked off of their perch.

Snow plows are essential to keeping our streets clear and safe during a storm, but they can also cause some damage, so if you're property is hit, who pays?

Mailboxes line Rogers Avenue in West Springfield, but if you take a closer look you'll see dents, many are leaning, and one even came clean off of the post

"Mine is leaning a little bit, just noticed it as you guys were coming up," said Patrick Circusta.

It's Circusta's first year living on this street and while he isn't thrilled about the box, "they have to clean the roads for kids and people going to work, so you can't fault them to work," Circusta noted.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt added, "We had a lot of wet and heavy snow and when that happens, our plows, as they are pushing the snow, it can gain velocity and some of them get knocked down."

Reichelt said that that if your mailbox is damaged by a plow, the best thing you can do is first is take a picture.

"You can call the clerk's office and the form is on our website as well," Reichelt said.

They'll reimburse up to $50 for a new one.

As for Circusta, "just going to fix it hopefully nothing breaks off, we will see," he said.

The mayor also said that they are looking into if there was any particular reason why certain streets seem to deal with this issue more than others.

