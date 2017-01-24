Roofing company who did work on Holyoke Soldiers' Home penalized

The Attorney General's Office says a Chicopee roofing company failed to pay employees properly for work they did over at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home and for other public projects as well.

The company, Supreme Systems, Inc. (formally known as Tri-State Roofing Systems, Inc.) "failed to pay employees in accordance with state wage and hour laws," Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday.

They've been cited on two things: Failure to Pay Prevailing Wages and Failure to Pay Wages in a Timely Manner.

Back in March of 2016 the AG's Office began to investigate the company after hearing from their Fair Labor Division.

Healey says they learned the company not only worked on the Holyoke Soldier's Home, but also on the Jabish Brook Middle School in Belchertown, and on a project for the City of Quincy.

"On all three projects, employees were misclassified and paid as laborers rather than the correct classification of roofer, which receives a higher hourly wage rate," noted Healey.

It was also discovered that, "between January 2015 and June 2016, the company deducted unlawful fees from 15 employees for uniforms," added the AG's Office.

Because they had to pay for their own uniforms, the employees did not get paid their full wages in a timely fashion.

In light of all these findings, the AG's Office says Supreme Systems Inc. has paid more than $32,000 in restitution and penalties. They've also stopped deducting money from their employee's paychecks for uniforms.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.