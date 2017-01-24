Retail tenants for Union Station expected to be unveiled soon

A big announcement for Springfield's newly restored rail and bus transportation hub: Union Station.

New retail tenants are expected to be unveiled later this week.

We also learned on Tuesday that ownership of the station is now back in the hands of the Springfield Redevelopment Authority.

It's a sign that after sitting vacant for decades, the station is just about ready to open for business once again.

Outside Springfield's Union Station, old-looking new metal letters were just put in place to announce the station's new entrance.

Inside, workers are putting the finishing touches on the $88.6 million renovation - from the carefully restored original clock dating back to 1926 to the refurbished terrazzo floors.

"So, we're hoping that by the middle of April, we're going to be operational," said Kevin Kennedy, Springfield's chief development officer.

It's a tall task, considering this building has sat vacant since the 1970's.

Kennedy said that essentially, work here is done.

"We received our temporary certificate of occupancy which, two things, it means that we have substantially completed the station. The second things is, control of the station now converts back from the contractor to the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, so that's good," Kennedy added.

Even though the "For Lease" sign is still out, Kennedy said that most retail spaces inside are now spoken for.

"So there are retail, transportation. Retail opportunities is what we're talking about - convenience stores, donuts, sandwiches, newspapers, car rentals...things that you might think of that would associate, remember, when you come to Union Station, that's not your final destination," Kennedy noted.

Kennedy could not reveal just who is moving in. He's saving that information for a big announcement set for later this week. He did say that by 2018, there will be 14 rail trips per day between Springfield and Hartford with a future goal toward east-west travel to Boston.

"Frankly, our political capital is Boston, so the connection to it would be big, but the economics about western Massachusetts, particularly Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee are really up and down the Connecticut river valley down to Hartford and new york, we have that so we should take advantage of that and look to east west as the future," Kennedy said.

That big announcement Kennedy promises for later this week will, we're told, include specifics on new retailers moving in. He said that contracts for possible bus carriers, including Peter Pan, are still being worked out.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.