Monson police arrest three suspects in attempted carjacking - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Monson police arrest three suspects in attempted carjacking

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Monson police responded to Lakeshore Drive on Sunday night for an attempted carjacking.

Officers determined that three suspects solicited a ride from an acquaintance for the purchase of drugs.

By directing the driver to a secluded area, the passengers were able to assault the driver, however they were unsuccessful with stealing the vehicle.

One of the suspects was said to have used a pellet gun to apprehend the driver, and only succeeded in shattering two windows.

Police were able to locate and arrest the three suspects, who were described to be a 17 year old male, a 17 year old female and a 20 year old male.

They were all arraigned in court yesterday and charged with:

  • Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
  • Armed Robbery
  • Armed Assault to Rob and Carjacking

