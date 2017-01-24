Monson police arrest three suspects in attempted carjacking

Monson police responded to Lakeshore Drive on Sunday night for an attempted carjacking.
Officers determined that three suspects solicited a ride from an acquaintance for the purchase of drugs.
By directing the driver to a secluded area, the passengers were able to assault the driver, however they were unsuccessful with stealing the vehicle.
One of the suspects was said to have used a pellet gun to apprehend the driver, and only succeeded in shattering two windows.
Police were able to locate and arrest the three suspects, who were described to be a 17 year old male, a 17 year old female and a 20 year old male.
They were all arraigned in court yesterday and charged with:
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.