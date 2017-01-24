Lawmakers poised to consider pay raises for top officials

Massachusetts lawmakers could soon see much bigger paychecks. Huge raises are contained in a recently filed bill.

The proposal for these big pay hikes comes less than a week after lawmakers held a public hearing on a report filed by a special advisory panel on compensation for elected officials.

Given state budget constraints, the proposal is raising a lot of eyebrows among the public.

Massachusetts lawmakers willl soon be voting on some big pay raises for themselves and top elected officials.

A bill released Monday by the House Ways and Means Committee details the raises.

For example, the bill would hike the extra stipend for the House Speaker and Senate President from $35,000 to $80,000.

The Senate President and House Speaker's annual pay would amount to some $142,000 a year.

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg spoke at a chamber of commerce event in Springfield Tuesday morning. He defended the increase.

"The portion of the pay that's going to be adjusted hasn't been adjusted for 33 years and a private sector commission recommended a 75-percent increase on that portion only and we think it's too much, so we've reduced it to 40 percent, which is about half the rate of inflation over 33 years," said Rosenberg.

Big raises are also in store other House and Senate leaders like the majority and minority leaders as well as committee chairman.

Those big raises are not sitting well with the public.

"I really don't think they need that much of a pay raise. Some pay raise depending on what they're doing, yes, but I believe that big of an incline is totally too much," said Mackenzie Johnson of Ludlow.

Hannah Stenger of Northampton added, "I know the minimum wage is going up, so it makes sense that all other wages wil be going up, but 40-percent seems a little extreme"

If the bill becomes law, the new legislative salaries would be effective retroactively to the beginning of the current legislative session on January 4.

The bill would also raise the salaries of the Governor and other constitutional officers. Governor Baker. for example, would see his salary increase from nearly $152,000 to $185,000, along with a new $65,000 housing allowance.

Gov. Baker would not say whether he'd sign the bill until it reaches his desk. However, he has said he would not personally accept a pay raise.

