Local legislators have expectations for State of the Commonwealth address

Governor Charlie Baker is halfway through his first term in office and outlines his priorities during his State of the State address.

Western Mass News asked Senate President Stanley Rosenberg of Amherst what the governor's focus will be.

"He's got to have some focus on the budget which is about to come out and we're very concerned about what's happening in Washington and how it may impact on the Massachusetts budget," said Senator Rosenberg.

Another legislator attending the State of the State address is Senator James Welch of West Springfield.

"I'm hopeful the governor will talk about Western Mass. and talk about his plan for elevating the economy across the whole state, " added Senator Welch.

The governor is also expected to announce increases in local aid funding for cities and towns and increases in Chapter 70 education money, a subject which seems to resonate with the public.

"I think anything to do with education in this state is a really good idea because I know there's a lot of people struggling, don't have enough education or don't have the right education so I think that would really help," said Mackenzie Johnson of Ludlow.

Among those keeping a close eye on Chapter 70 funding is Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"Chapter 70, the devil is in the details, it's formula based, many times that increase goes to Eastern Mass. and hopefully they fund the Charter School initiative so it doesn't come out of our pocket here," said Sarno.

Springfield City Councilor Tim Rooke, a strong supporter of Governor Baker was invited to attend the State of the State address. He's not surprised by the governor's high popularity ratings as he reaches the midway point in his first term.

"What he's doing right is he's reaching across the aisle and he's working with people who really want to fix problems and make government more efficient and I think people like that," said Rooke.

Senator Rosenberg also says the governor will focus on the tone of dialog in government contrasting what's going on in Massachusetts as opposed to what's happening in Washington.

