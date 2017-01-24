CT police release more info on the stolen vehicle from the Union St. crash

Tonight, the lives of the Springfield victims are being remembered one week after the crash.

Those four young lives were cut short after a stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree on Union Street.

Tonight, the community is coming together to raise money for those families who have to bury their loved ones before their time.

“With everything going on in the world today, tomorrow is never promised, so if Springfield can unite as one in the hope of spreading light in tragic times, I think it’s an amazing thing,” said Jesus Rosa.

Tonight, the members of the community came out to Maximum Capacity in Chicopee to celebrate the lives of the four young people who lost their lives a car accident on Union Street last week.

“I think it’s so important, because it hits home. This could have happened to anyone in this community.”

The 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee carrying Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet-Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Andrew Savage was reported stolen from Milford, CT.

Milford Police told Western Mass News that the vehicle was stolen off of Wells Street sometime overnight on January 14, but was reported to the police at 7 a.m. Saturday with no witnesses.

Days later, Milford Police were told that the car was recovered.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said that the occupants in the vehicle most likely didn’t know it was stolen.

“We needed to do something to help the community, but most importantly help these family members grieve and give their family members the burial they deserve,” said Delaney.

The proceeds from tonight's event will be split four ways and given to each family.

All of the services have been planned starting later this week.

The remaining occupant that was in the vehicle is thought to be the driver and is still in critical condition at Baystate Medical Center.

Tonight's event started at 6 and will be going until 10 p.m.

The suggested donation is $20, but they said they won't turn anyone away.

