West Springfield superintendent speaks on early morning delay decision

Parents and teachers in West Springfield had a 2 hour delay this morning instead of a snow day, so we spoke with the superintendent about all the factors that go into making the call, with the main one being student safety.

"Today at 2 a.m. for a quick walk outside to see what the conditions were like," said West Springfield Superintendent Michael Richard.

Superintendent Richard said it was conversations with the DPW that lead to the decision for a two hour delay for students in the city.

"Student safety is paramount for us, and we thought the road conditions were solid."

The decision to delay or cancel can be a tough one for school administrators.

"Mixed review. Some measures of ‘congrats,’ ‘nice job,’ ‘you made the right choice.’ Some concerns as well. We are hoping to allay those concerns as the day goes on."

"I would rather have kept her home, but I didn't want her to miss days," said Waleea Stamant.

Waleea was traveling in from Palmer to bring her first grader to school.

"On the way, there was a bad accident on the Mass Pike, so we were another half hour-- so in three hours I'm coming to pick her up again."

As other towns added to the cancellations, West Springfield's superintendent stands behind the call made this morning.

"Every community has to make the best decision for them. You'll notice there were different answers about whether a delay or cancellation, and I applaud those superintendents for making the decision for their communities.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.