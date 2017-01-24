Baker: The state of the Commonwealth is good

Gov. Charlie Baker looked both forward and back on his first 750 days in office in his annual state of the state address Tuesday night. But he also discussed his priorities for the coming months and how he hopes to continue working collaboratively with the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Governor Baker says the state of the commonwealth is strong. He admitted it's been a struggle at times, but working with the Democratic controlled legislature, they closed a billion dollar state budget gap without raising taxes.

Tuesday night, he pledged to continue to invest in the Commonwealth's 361 cities and towns. Baker said, “Our budget will propose more than $130 million in new funding for cities and towns, including increasing Chapter 70 support for classes K-12 education by more than $90 million, twice the amount required under state law.”

Baker wants to improve education in the state's lower performing districts like Holyoke by allowing more local flexibility and encouraging the state takeover of struggling schools when needed.

He also wants to create more empowerment zones, adding, “These zones create more flexibility in schools and allow educators to make the changes necessary to provide a better leaning environment for our kids. I visited one in Springfield and it's pretty clear that this model is already making a positive difference for teachers and students there.”

Baker also wants to improve mental health services at Bridgewater State Hospital, saying, “First move corrections officers out of the hospital and instead move them outside the facility and provide security. Second, the size and scale of the clinical program offered inside the hospital will be significantly be expanded.”

And he wants to establish a Council on Older Adults. Baker says, “It will focus on policies and programs that will make it possible for even more older adults and seniors to live vibrant purposeful lives here in the Commonwealth.”

The governor will file his annual state budget proposal with the legislature Wednesday. It's expected to be in the neighborhood of $40 billion.

