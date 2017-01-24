Celebration of Life held for the four Springfield Union St. victims

Tonight, the Springfield community came together in a time of great heartbreak to honor four young lives tragically killed in a car accident.

A Celebration of Life was held for Cassidy, Andrew, Katrina and Adrianna, who were killed last week in a car crash on Union Street.

Maximum Capacity in Chicopee hosted a night for the friends and family of the victims.

This, as the driver of the car, still remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Katrina’s mother, Brenda said that tonight brought flashbacks of the night her daughter was killed here on Union Street, because of the rain and bad weather.

But she finds comfort in knowing the community is doing what they can to help not only her, but the three other families reeling from this tragedy.

"Coming here-- I was not well. The weather was just giving me flashbacks."

The memory of the night Brenda Maisonet's daughter, Katrina, was killed is still so fresh in her mind.

She said Katrina and her friend Adrianna Hernandez, were at her house getting ready to go out with friends, and that would be the last time she saw those girls.

"I'm missing my daughter. Not having her here anymore-- not having her or Adrianna around-- it's been so hard. It's been really hard."

Tuesday night was about celebrating their lives and remembering how much of an impact they had on the Springfield community and those around them.

"She was spontaneous. Always smiling, I'm going to miss my daughter."

"Cassidy was like a really nice person. No one deserves to have this happen. She always made you laugh at any given moment," said Roselidi Ortiz.

Katrina and Adrianna cheered for Springfield Central. Many of their teammates came out to remember the two girls, wearing their cheer jackets.

"Katrina was a bright outgoing person who loved to cheer. Adrianna was the same. Always happy, always loved to cheer too," said Angelisse Martinez.

This Celebration of Life was in part held by two people who didn't really have any connection to the victims.

Yajayra Santana and Jesus Rosa wanted to do their part in helping the families with funeral costs and support.

The proceeds from tonight's celebration will be given to the four families.

All of the services have been planned starting later this week.

