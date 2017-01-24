MassDOT offers update on Mass Pike electronic toll construction

The switch from toll plazas to electronic tolls on the Mass Pike is getting its first review.

So far construction is going well with Phase 1 and 2 complete at the Springfield, Chicopee, and Westfield plazas.

At a meeting in Northampton tonight, a MassDOT official said that Palmer, Ludlow and West Springfield are expected to be finished by mid-February.

So far the drivers are encouraging the changes.

“The biggest benefit in my opinion is safety. There are a lot of accidents that occur at our toll plaza locations.”

“You can see toll booths cause a lot of accidents, and safety will definitely be a benefit in the big picture of this project.”

This is not the first public meeting MassDOT will hold on the Mass Pike project.

More are expected throughout the rest of the year.

