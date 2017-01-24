16-year-old Westfield teen found safe, police continue to look for another teen

Westfield police have located the 16-year-old girl that was missing for two weeks.

Tayshia Hoisington was found 'safe and sound' on Wednesday according to the Westfield Detective Bureau.

However, investigators are still looking for another 16-year-old named Aaron Ferrer.

Police said Aaron is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 350 pounds.

Anyone that knows about Aaron's dissapearance is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.