A few showers overnight; more arrive Thursday afternoon

After a busy couple days, the weather calmed down and allowed us to catch our collective breaths. Temperatures were more milder this afternoon – reaching to the upper 30s and low 40s. Not bad for this time of year! There was a few rays of sun earlier, but clouds have thickened up this afternoon and will remain in place overnight.



A weak area of low pressure is moving through the Midwest towards New England. Tonight it will bring a few showers to the area. The showers will be mainly light, but with temperatures at or below the freezing mark, it could lead to a few icy spots, especially across the hills and Berkshires.



Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds but also features a few midday showers as a cold front moves into New England. Though actual cold air takes its time filtering in, northwest winds will pick up heading into Friday. That helps those colder temperatures stay in place through the weekend.



A reinforcing shot of more seasonable air continues to dry into New England to start next week. Springfield’s high temperature on Monday will be seasonable, in the low 30s.

At the moment, there are no big storms on the horizon. For the season, Springfield has seen 18” of snow, approaching last year’s total of 23.9”. There is still a lot of winter left, so snow lovers, don’t lose hope!

