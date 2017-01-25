Honorary Pittsfield police officer Larry 'the weatherman' passes away

An honorary police officer, weatherman and good friend to many in Pittsfield passed away on Tuesday night. The family of Larry Guay says he passed away peacefully and with his family by his side after a battle with leukemia.

Larry was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks before Christmas, prompting police to ask for cards to make this holiday his best yet. Letters poured into Pittsfield from around the country and around the world.

A fixture at the police department, Larry was adopted into the force after a group of kids were seen shooting firecrackers at him in a local park years ago. From that day forward he was an honorary officer, running errands and helping in any way that he could. When he wasn’t singing his favorite carols Larry could be heard delivering the forecast to residents of Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Police Department posted on their social media saying “Larry, thank you for your service and commitment to your community. We will miss your laughs, Christmas carols and willingness to always be there for anyone at anytime, and of course that humongous smile. May you rest in peace.”

To see our previous story on Larry you can click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.