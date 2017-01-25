UMass student who threatened a shooting at the school arraigned

A 22-year-old man from Newbury who allegedly threatened a shooting at UMass, Amherst has gone before a judge in Belchertown.

Geoffrey Small was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday.

Mary Carey with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office says he's been charged with “Threatening to commit a shooting." This is in connection with an alleged verbal threat he made toward the school.

Small was released on his personal recognizance, but he must stay out of Hampshire County and away from UMass.

The judge also ordered him not to take any drugs, to submit to random drug testing, and undergo 'anger evaluation' with recommended follow through.

Small's next court date is scheduled for February 28th.

