Thousands of 'Al Bruno' stamped heroin found during Springfield drug raid

More than 3,000 packets of heroin stamped with a picture of Al Bruno were found during a drug raid at a home in Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office released the details on Wednesday saying they made an arrest in the case earlier in the morning.

Jose Mendez, 18, who lives at the unidentified home in Springfield, was arrested on drug and firearms charges including Trafficking in Heroin, 18-36 grams, Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card and Improper Storage of a Firearm.

Mendez was taken into custody following a 2 month investigation into drug trafficking by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force which includes State Police, Springfield Police, and the DA's Office.

"Earlier this morning members of the taskforce executed the warrant at the home of Jose Mendez resulting in the seizure of over 3,000 packets of ready for sale heroin, a loaded handgun and approximately $2,000 in cash," explained James Leydon with the DA's office.

Mendez is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court.

Al Bruno was a reputed moss boss in Springfield who was killed in 2003.

