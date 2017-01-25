Police warn pet owners in West Springfield after skunk tests positive for rabies

Police in West Springfield are asking pet owners to stay up-to-date on their animal's rabies vaccination.
The warning comes after a skunk that was killed by a dog on January 23 was tested positive for rabies, according to police.
The rabies vaccination is required by law for all domestic animals. If you don't have a primary veterinarian, several businesses offer rabies vaccination clinics on a regular basis.
In order to keep wild animals away from your property, the West Springfield Department has offered these tips:
