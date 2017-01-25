Police warn pet owners in West Springfield after skunk tests pos - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police warn pet owners in West Springfield after skunk tests positive for rabies

Posted: Updated:
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in West Springfield are asking pet owners to stay up-to-date on their animal's rabies vaccination. 

The warning comes after a skunk that was killed by a dog on January 23 was tested positive for rabies, according to police. 

The rabies vaccination is required by law for all domestic animals. If you don't have a primary veterinarian,  several businesses offer rabies vaccination clinics on a regular basis.

In order to keep wild animals away from your property, the West Springfield Department has offered these tips: 

  • secure your garbage
  • take out trash the morning pick up is scheduled
  • keep compost piles in containers designed to contain, but also vent the material
  • feed pets indoors
  • close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds
  • use chicken wire to keep skunks from digging under porches 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.