Police warn pet owners in West Springfield after skunk tests positive for rabies

Police in West Springfield are asking pet owners to stay up-to-date on their animal's rabies vaccination.

The warning comes after a skunk that was killed by a dog on January 23 was tested positive for rabies, according to police.

The rabies vaccination is required by law for all domestic animals. If you don't have a primary veterinarian, several businesses offer rabies vaccination clinics on a regular basis.

In order to keep wild animals away from your property, the West Springfield Department has offered these tips:

secure your garbage

take out trash the morning pick up is scheduled

keep compost piles in containers designed to contain, but also vent the material

feed pets indoors

close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds

use chicken wire to keep skunks from digging under porches

