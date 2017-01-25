Residents in Agawam concerned over poor road conditions

Residents in Agawam took to social media to voice their frustrations and concerns about how awful their road conditions are.

Over on Rugby Road, a pile of broken asphalt lays all over the cul-de-sac.

This week's storm made matters even worse to the point of where one resident got a chunk of the asphalt in her snow blower.

"A piece did going to my snow blower and it shot pretty far. If anyone happened to be standing or vehicle we could've done some damage," said Ann Rivers.



The road in Agawam is in pieces, and those chunks of asphalt are causing some real concern for residents of the area.

"When the plows came, there is asphalt all over the road. There are holes all over the road it's not safe to walk. It's not safe to drive. The asphalt hits your car," Rivers continued.

"The cul-de-sac is definitely the worst I've ever seen it and I've lived here for 19 years," said Luke Barlar, a resident of Rugby Road.



Ann Rivers took to Facebook when her road became a safety issue. She asked people in the Agawam Open Forum for help on how to go about getting her road fixed.



"I was looking for other people's feed back on what to do I had a really good response. Everyone telling me to start with the DPW," said Rivers.



The town's DPW said they have a pavement management program in place where they evaluate streets that need repair.

Superintendent of the DPW, Christopher Golba, told Western Mass News that this was the first he was hearing about the condition of Rugby Road.

He said there are limited funds to repair roads and its an ongoing process to choose which roads have the greatest need



"There are some little children that live right next to me we live right on the end of the cul-de-sac in there always outside playing. The road really isn't even in any kind of shape to be riding their bikes or scooters," Rivers noted.



Golba said that anyone that has a concern with their road is asked to contact the DPW and they will go out and asses the road.

Ann said she is planning on taking pictures of the damage and will send the to the DPW.

