Pittsfield man hospitalized after being shot by a police officer

Pittsfield police, as well as Mass. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office are currently conducting an investigation into a man being shot by a police officer this morning.

Mark A. Marauszwski, 55 years old of Pittsfield is described to be in stable condition and recovering at Berkshire Medical Center following the incident.

Officer David Hallas of the Pittsfield Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop of Marauszwski around 9:09 a.m. this morning who was known to have a traffic violation.

After Officer Hallas approached the stopped vehicle, Marauszwski sped away and struck the officer with the vehicle's door.

Officer Hallas then commenced in a pursuit of the vehicle following calling dispatch to bring in assisting officers.

The pursuit ensued into a playground at Springside Park, and while attempting to drive out, Marauszwski drove at Officer Martin Streit who was now outside of his patrol car.

Streit responded by firing three shots from his service weapon, with the third making contact with the driver.

First aid was administered to Marauszwski immediately before his transport to the hospital.

Marauszwski is now in police custody while at Berkshire Medical Center and was arrested for the following offenses:

Operating after suspension

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Two (2) counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Failure to stop for a police officer

Aside from the Pittsfield Police Dept. and Mass. State Police, the State Police Ballistics and Crime Scene Services Unit responded.

