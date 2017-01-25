Gov. Baker recognized Springfield schools for empowerment partnership

Springfield schools got a shout-out during Tuesday night's state of the state address.

Governor Baker said there are a lot of lessons to be learned from Springfield from its empowerment zone schools.

The partnership of the empowerment zone schools involves the Mass. Department of Education, and the Springfield school system as well as the Springfield Teachers Union.

"My grades have gotten a lot better in 6th grade slacking, but now one of the, top my grades are excellent," said Carnieh Santana, an 8th grade student at Ugandan.

Santana said the empowerment zone partnership has meant all the difference in the world for her as a student.

She's been a student at Duggan the last three years, before empowerment and now part of the new partnership.

The students are getting a top notch education, said Michael Calvanese, the Principal at Duggan.

"The addition of the empowerment zone here has been a game changer it's allowed us to have complete flexibility of budget, staffing, of our scheduling," Calvanese continued.

He said that flexibility and innovation has allowed this school to better identify and meet the needs of its students.

The empowerment partnership has been in existence for about two years in Springfield.

Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick has closely watched it develop.

"I think it's gone great, I'd give it an A-plus, said Warwick.

Superintendent Warwick said the empowerment zone partnership gives parents an alternative to which currently exists including charter schools.

"I think this is another alternative to provide a creative solution in dealing with schools that need a jump start and need some innovate programming," Warwick noted.

For students like Catherine Santana, she wants to continue her education at Duggan by transitioning from middle school to high school here.

"I would really like to stay here. I like the environment, the principal is amazing, the teachers are great and I like the community that's been built here," said Santana.

The empowerment zone partnership started with middle schools in the city of Springfield. Within the next year it will be expanding to include the high school of commerce.

