'Good neighbor' signs pop-up in Western MA communities

A sign outside of a church in Pennsylvania has spread throughout the country to right here in Massachusetts.

In fact you might have even seen these signs in your community, and in Easthampton.

The sign on Holyoke Street states "no matter where you are from we are glad you're our neighbor" in Spanish, English, and Arabic.

The sign carries a lot of meaning for Amherst resident Cody Edgerly.

"I think it has a really powerful message," said Edgerly.

It started as a simple hand painted sign outside a Virginia church, sparked by a pastor's disappointment during the presidential debates.

"Engage people with an open dialogue about what it means to be a good neighbor," Edgerly noted.

During a time when politics can spark division in families, sour friendships and cause stress for those on both sides of immigration policy.

Cody and others are out canvassing the community of Easthampton and Northampton in the hopes of bringing a human perspective to the topic.

"It's not about calling anything out it's really about bringing everyone. It's about bringing everyone into the conversation," Edgerly continued.

Cody said the response has been largely positive, but there are some that disagree, which he views as the starting point to a meaningful conversation.

"I think one of the most powerful things is to be able to listen and hear people's different perspectives and with that be able to move with that knowledge and experience to create communities," Edgerly noted.

In a time when social media feeds are brimming with polar opinions this small sign stands as a symbol to speak and listen to those living next door or right across the road.

"People will say to me you know I haven't thought about it that way. I think that in and of itself is very powerful. I think it's the political change that we need to see," said Edgerly.

The signs are sold a Thornes Market and the River Valley Co-Op in Northampton.

