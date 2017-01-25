Three people sent to the hospital following single car crash in Longmeadow

Longmeadow police responded to a single car crash this afternoon on Shaker Road.
The vehicle drove into a tree, and a grandfather and his two grandchildren had to be taken to the hospital for evaluations.
Police attributed their safety to the fact that they were all wearing seatbelts.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.