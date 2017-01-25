Local travel companies help football fans get to Houston for the big game

The countdown to the big game is ticking. The New England Patriots will soon face off with the Atlanta Falcons for the highly coveted Lombardi Trophy.

A specialized travel company from Hatfield is helping fans get to the game.

“Its become one of the biggest events in the world at this point. Because of that, it has become extremely costly,” said Jay Smith, President of Sports Travel and Tours. After the New England Patriots nabbed the AFC Championship title, fans started calling the company to see how they could get tickets.

“It's a little bit of a sticker shock...People are not aware, the tickets alone are extravagant,” said Smith. A basic travel package can ring up to about $6,500. For more luxurious options, package prices can skyrocket to upward of $10,000. Premiere packages include access to parties frequented by players and celebrities.

For those who can’t make it to Houston for the game, be sure to tune into Western Mass News on Fox 6 on February 5th to catch the action.

