Chicopee city council to increase penalty for not shoveling

The Chicopee city council has proposed an ordinance to increase the fee if residents don't clean up their sidewalks after a snow event.

If it passes, it more than doubles the current fine.

"When it's nice out i like to go out at lunchtime to take a walk but I find that when it snows on the weather is like it is today the sidewalks are pretty treacherous," said Mary Arcouette.

After a snow event, residents of Chicopee are required to shovel their sidewalks. If they don't, they will receive a $50 fine.

Even with the current fine Mary Arquette said the sidewalks can be dangerous to walk if they are not shoveled.

"If people could pay more attention and take the time to shovel it would be appreciated by people who like to walk," said Arquette.

According to the city council office the new ordinance that is in committee will raise the fine to $100 the first time, $200 for a second offense in the same calender year and $300 for every offense after that.

Some residents saying the problem is so bad they worry about kid's safety.

"That's what I think about all the time I see the kids coming out of school and they have to going to the street because they can't walk through the mountains of snow," said Angel Ruiz, a Chicopee resident.

Not everyone agrees, saying it's not negligence if the elderly is unable to shovel themselves.

"My humble opinion is I don't think the fine really is the problem I don't think that that will solve the problem the problem. It is that people just don't have the ability to get the work done so they can make the fine thousand dollars it will still have the same problem," Ruiz continued.

Currently the fine is $50 no matter what. The city council meets again February 14 and the agenda has not yet been officially released but this issues is expected to be on it.

