Gov. Baker proposes 2018 fiscal year budget

The governor detailed his proposal Wednesday afternoon on Beacon Hill.

Gov. Baker said his budget spends fairly while reaffirming his commitment to taxpayers to present a balanced budget.

One day after he delivered his midterm State of the State address, Governor Charlie Baker unveiled his fiscal year 2018 budget proposal.

The governor's budget plan calls for $40.5 billion dollars in spending, an increase of 4.3% over last year's budget.

Governor Baker said the budget is balanced and invests in local aid, education, workforce development, housing and homelessness services and funds to fight the opioid epidemic without raising taxes.

The budget plan sustains $145 million in funding for the department of public health programming for substance misuse prevention and treatment services.



"I absolutely think the governor has made prevention and intervention of substance use, opioid addiction a major priority and I think he's right on target with that," said Lois Ne sci for the Chief Operating Officer at the Center for Human Development.

She said the governor's focus on the opioid addiction battle is an important priority.

"It's critical because addiction is a lifelong disease and people do recover but people can relapse and i think it's important to continue the funding to insure that there's funding at all levels whether it's prevention, intervention and then recovery," Nesci noted.

Governor Baker is also increasing funding for attacking the drug problem on the streets.

He wants to spend $1.2 million more for the state police anti-drug trafficking program.

The center for human development encourages those needing help with addiction issues to call them.

Their toll free number is 844-CHD-help.

The governor's budget proposal also contains good education news for cities and towns as it increases chapter 70 funding by more than $90 million.

