Highly contagious norovirus hits MA

One of the most contagious illnesses known is back.

The CDC said this years' norovirus is striking just about every state across the nation right now, including here in Massachusetts.

"It's about the most contagious gastrointestinal virus there is. You need the smallest amount of the virus to get sick," said Mary Ellen Scales, the Chief Infection Control Officer at Baystate.

Dr. Mary Ellen Scales said New England winter is the perfect breeding ground for the norovirus.

"There does seem to be a lot of it right now. If you think about it people are in their house, they're not going outside, they're exposed to a lot of the same surfaces that people that are sick are touching," said Dr. Scales.

The tricky part is that the norovirus is tough and resilient. If someone with the virus touches a counter or speaks into a phone it can live there for quite some time.

"Viruses want to survive like the flu does the same thing so a virus does not die as soon as it hits a surface," said Dr. Scales.

Catch the virus and symptoms are swift and brutal and often come the same day of contact.

"The symptoms can be kind of muscle aches, vomiting, severe vomiting and diarrhea and it can last for days. Washing your hands is important, you know, when you have body soil on your hands, wash rather than using alcohol based hand rub," Dr. Scales noted.

Old fashioned, constant hand washing, do not rely on anti bacterial hand wash.

"The last is important to clean with a bleach based product in the home," said Dr. Scales.

She said don't go to school or work until you are symptom free for at least a couple of days.

You know it can take a couple of days while you continue to shed. It's nice to share things with co-workers but don't share the norovirus," Dr. Scales said.

In the meantime, noro is to blame for several schools in the eastern part of the state shutting down earlier this week.

Crews literally had to wipe them down after large numbers of students called out sick with norovirus.

